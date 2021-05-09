43 MLAs of Mamata-led TMC government in West Bengal to take oath as ministers tomorrow

Image Source : PTI 43 MLAs of the TMC government to take oath of office on Monday.

Days after Mamata Banerjee took oath as West Bengal Chief Minister for the third time, 43 MLAs of the Trinamool Congress government (TMC) will take oath of the office on Monday (May 10). The swearing-in will take place at 10:45 am.

On Wednesday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered oath of office to Mamata Banerjee at a low-key ceremony at Raj Bhawan amid the raging COVID pandemic. Banerjee took the oath in Bengali as the 21st chief minister of West Bengal and 8th person to hold the office.

Becoming the chief minister of the state for the third time, Mamata Banerjee vowed to not "give respite" to those behind political violence sweeping the state since the election results were announced.

The oath-taking ceremony was held even as the BJP, which has emerged as the main opposition party in the state, held a protest at its Hastings office against attacks on its workers allegedly by the TMC since Sunday night.

The party has claimed several of its workers were killed and party offices set on fire and vandalised. Party president J P Nadda and state unit chief Dilip Ghosh were present.

Banerjee alone was sworn-in on Wednesday and her cabinet will be expanded with the induction of other ministers on May 9, the birth anniversary of Bengali cultural icon nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, TMC sources said.

"Our first priority is to control the COVID situation," she said after taking the oath. Banerjee said she will hold a meeting on the pandemic situation at state secretariat Nabanna soon after leaving Raj Bhavan.

(With PTI inputs)

