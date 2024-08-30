Friday, August 30, 2024
     
'No response from your end on such sensitive issue': Mamata Banerjee writes again to PM Modi on rape cases

Mamata Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, wrote the letter in the backdrop of countrywide protests over the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata earlier this month.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: August 30, 2024 13:33 IST
Mamata Banerjee
Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday again wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding stringent central legislation with exemplary punishment for perpetrators of rape.

She said, "No reply was received from your, end on such a sensitive issue. However, a reply has been received from the Minister of Women and Child Development government of India (vide the No 1/RESC/HMWCD-2024 deed 25 August 2024), which barely attends the gravity of the issue raised in my letter. I am of the thought that the seriousness of the subject to the society have not been adequately appreciated while sending out this generic reply.

Seven days ago, the West Bengal Chief Minister had written to PM Modi. 

“It is horrifying to see this trend. It shakes the confidence and conscience of society and the nation. It is our bounden duty to put an end to it so that women feel safe and secure. Such a serious and sensitive issue needs to be addressed comprehensively through stringent central legislation that prescribes exemplary punishment for those involved in these dastardly crimes,” the letter read. Banerjee also proposed the establishment of fast-track special courts for speedy trials in these cases. “To ensure quick justice, trials should preferably be completed within 15 days,” she suggested.

