Mamata Banerjee demands Supreme Court-monitored probe in Ajit Pawar's plane crash Mamata Banerjee said the death of Pawar comes at a time when he was about to return to Sharad Pawar's party and therefore it should be investigated.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Pune district. However, she hinted at the possibility of foul play in the incident and has demanded a probe under the supervision of Supreme Court. Banerjee said the death of Pawar comes at a time when he was about to return to Sharad Pawar's party and therefore it should be investigated.

"Ajit Pawar was about to return to Sharad Pawar's party. The plane crash should be investigated. The agencies are sold out, so the investigation should be conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court," she said.

The incident occurred when the plane was landing in Baramati area of the district, they said.

Maharashtra govt announces 3-day state mourning

The government has declared three days of state mourning across Maharashtra as a mark of respect to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash.

As per the government’s instructions, state mourning will be observed from January 28 to January 30, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is flown regularly, the department said in an official communication.

There will be no official entertainment during the mourning period, it said. The department further declared that all state government offices across Maharashtra will remain closed on Wednesday on account of the demise of the deputy chief minister.

The message, issued under the signature of Under Secretary H P Baviskar, directed all authorities concerned to take necessary action immediately and ensure strict compliance with the instructions. Ajit Pawar, 66, and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident occurred when the plane carrying Pawar and others landed near Baramati, they said.

