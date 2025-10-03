Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, discharged from Bengaluru hospital after pacemaker surgery Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who underwent a pacemaker implantation at Bengaluru’s M S Ramaiah Hospital, said that he plans to resume his work schedule soon. The 83-year-old leader had been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after experiencing health complication.

Bengaluru:

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, 83, has been discharged from Bengaluru’s MS Ramaiah Hospital after undergoing a pacemaker implantation earlier this week. Party leaders confirmed that Kharge’s health is stable, and he is expected to gradually return to his political engagements.

Stable after procedure

Kharge was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday (September 30) after experiencing respiratory discomfort and underwent the medical procedure on Wednesday (October 1). Doctors have advised him to take adequate rest, but his condition has been described as stable and improving.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, who visited him, told reporters, “Our leader and President of the All India Congress Committee, Mallikarjun Kharge, experienced breathing issues and was taken to the hospital. I met him this morning, and he is in good condition.”

Kharge expresses gratitude

Shortly after being discharged, Kharge addressed well-wishers, thanking party members, cadres, and supporters. In a post on X, he wrote, "My sincere thanks to the Congress cadres, leaders, and supporters for the outpouring of wishes. My deepest gratitude. I intend to start my work schedule soon."

His son, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge, confirmed that his father will resume select political activities starting October 3, subject to doctors’ advice.

PM Modi sends wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Kharge following the surgery. In a post on X, Modi wrote, "Spoke to Kharge Ji. Enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. Praying for his continued well-being and long life."

Upcoming political schedule

Despite the recent health setback, Kharge is expected to keep up with key political commitments. According to Congress leaders in Nagaland, he will visit Kohima on October 7 for a large public rally at Naga Solidarity Park.

Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee chief S Supongmeren Jamir announced that the rally will focus on the themes of “Safe Democracy, Safe Secularism, and Safe Nagaland.” Congress expects a turnout of at least 10,000 people.

The rally will be followed by Kharge’s meetings with senior members of the Congress Political Affairs Committee, the Pro-Committee, and presidents of the District Congress Committees (DCCs).

With his health showing signs of improvement, Kharge’s return to active politics is being seen as a morale boost for the Congress ahead of upcoming state-level activities and national campaigns. Party leaders are keen to assure supporters that the Congress president will remain at the forefront of organizational and electoral responsibilities.