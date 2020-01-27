Monday, January 27, 2020
     
Major fire breaks out in Chandigarh's PGI

A major fire broke out in Chandigarh's Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in the wee hours on Monday. Fire- fighters were rushed to the spot.

New Delhi Published on: January 27, 2020 11:14 IST
Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh -- Representational image

A major fire broke out on the top floor of a building of the prestigious Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in the wee hours of Monday, triggering panic among patients. However, there was no loss of life. The fire was brought under control.

It broke out in the morning in a kitchen in the D block of Nehru Building. The top floor has surgical wards, private rooms and an operation theatre. Short circuit is believed to have caused the fire.

Some LPG cylinders in the kitchen caught fire and blasts were also heard, eyewitnesses said.

