Maharashtra secretariat reopens for public after two years

The Maharashtra secretariat 'Mantralaya' reopened for the public on Wednesday (May 18), two years after it was shut following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

A government circular said the general public will be able to get entry to the government headquarters after 2:00 pm.

In March 2020, after the outbreak of the pandemic, there was a lockdown and in the wake to COVID-19 cases in the secretariat, the premises was closed for the public.

When did Maharashtra govt lifted COVID norms?

On April 2 this year, the Maharashtra government lifted all COVID-19 restrictions, including wearing of masks in public places.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on April 13 visited the state secretariat for the first time after recovering from a spine surgery which he underwent in November last year.

He had then asked the state administration to focus on paperless governance with increased use of technology.

