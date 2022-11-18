Follow us on Image Source : ANI/INDIA TV Maharashtra: Five people killed as car rams into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Maharashtra road accident: In a tragic incident, at least five people were killed and four others sustained injuries after a car rammed into a truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday midnight.

According to the police, the incident took place near Khopoli in Maharashtra's Raigad district. "The car was going from Pune to Mumbai when it hit the truck from the rear around 12 am. There were nine occupants in the car. While four persons died on the spot, another one succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital," an official of Khopoli police station said.

The police further said that all the deceased were men, while one of the four injured is a woman. The initial investigation indicated that the driver of the car lost control, due to which the vehicle hit the truck.

Further, a case has been registered against the driver and further investigation is underway, police added.

(With inputs from PTI)

