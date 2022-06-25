Grateful Shiv Sena MLAs came to Guwahati because...: Assam CM Himanta on Maharashtra political crisis

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Assam CM Himanta thanked rebel Shiv Sena MLAs for coming to Guwahati.

Maharashtra political crisis: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has been facing a lot of backlash from all political corners over letting Shiv Sena MLAs stay in a hotel in the state amid the political crisis, said: "I am grateful Shiv Sena came, its the reason Assam's flood was highlighted."

While speaking to news agency ANI, the leader added that it is his job to provide security and comfort stay to anyone who comes from outside. "Tomorrow, even if Congress comes, I will extend the same welcome," he added.

To back his point, the leader mentioned that Assam has 200 hotels in Guwahati and all have guests. "Would we remove guests stating the flood situation? BJP is supporting (rebel Shiv Sena MLAs) in Maharashtra, I won't get involved," said the leader.

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Saturday with the death count rising to 118 and Silchar town in the Cachar district submerged for the sixth straight day, officials said.

Ten more people have died in the past 24 hours — two each from Barpeta, Dhubri, Karimganj and Udalguri districts and one death each from Cachar and Morigaon — due to floods and landslides.

The total population affected by the floods, however, declined to 33.03 lakh in 28 districts as against the previous day's figure of 45.34 lakh in 30 districts, a bulletin issued by the Assam State Management Disaster Authority (ASDMA) said.

Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray should also come to Assam for vacation: Himanta Biswa Sarma's dig at Shiv Sena | Watch

Latest India News