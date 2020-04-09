Maharashtra announces 30% salary cut for all MLAs amid coronavirus crisis; effective for 1 year

Image Source : TWITTER Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra CM/File

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal for 30 percent cut in the salaries of all the legislators in the state. The salary cut, effective from April onwards, would go on for a year.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra cabinet also approved constitution of two committees for assessing and formulating a revival plan for the state's economy post the COVID-19 lockdown. One committee will have experts, including former bureaucrats and officials from the Maharashtra Finance Ministry. The other committee will constitute ministers - Ajit Pawar (Deputy CM), Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Chhagan Bhujbal and Anil Parab.

With 162 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra climbed to 1,297, Mumbai city recording 143 new cases in a single-day. On Wednesday state reported eight deaths due to the deadly virus, taking toll of COVID-19 cases to 72 in the state. As many as 117 persons have been discharged after recovery across the state so far.

