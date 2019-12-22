Image Source : FILE Maharashtra: Man gets 7-year rigorous imprisonment for attempt to kill neighbour

A court here in Maharashtra has sentenced a 30-year-old man to seven years' rigorous imprisonment for attempting to kill his neighbour over a petty dispute in 2016. District Judge V Y Jadhav convicted the accused, Sawan Singh Sajwan, on Saturday under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house-trespass for causing hurt to any person or assaulting any person).

He also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on the accused.

Additional Public Prosecutor Sanjay More told the court that on June 8, 2016, the victim, Krishna Hirasingh Karke (31), who worked at a hotel, was standing near his house in Kapurbawdi area of Thane city.

He requested the accused, who resided in his neighbourhood, to get him cigarettes, but the latter refused.

The two had an argument following which the accused stabbed the victim multiple times in the latter's house.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he underwent treatment. He also lodged a police complaint against the accused, who was subsequently arrested.

The judge in his order said the prosecution proved all charges against the accused with the deposition of seven witnesses, including the investigating officer in the case.

"Therefore, the accused needs to be convicted and sentenced," the judge said.