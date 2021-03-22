'Will have to impose lockdown...': Maharashtra Health Minister drops hint as COVID cases skyrocket

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday dropped hints at an imminent lockdown in the state, amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. Tope said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was "very worried" about the situation in the state. "He has requested people to behave responsibly to avoid COVID, otherwise, the government will have to resort to imposing a lockdown. People must adhere to the guidelines," the minister said.

He said the state government has requested as many as 20 lakh vaccines per day. "We were informed that we will receive nine lakh Covishield vaccines tomorrow. We aim to vaccinated vulnerable groups within three months. The pace needed to complete the target will require the requested amount of vaccines," Tope said.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 30,535 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a single day. With this, the state's overall tally of the infections mounted to 24,79,682 while 99 fatalities pushed the toll to 53,399. The fresh spike in the cases came just three days after Maharashtra recorded its highest rise in a single day at 25,833. The previous highest spike was 24,896 in September 2020.

