Aaditya Thackeray invites Sonia, Manmohan for Uddhav's swearing-in | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, live updates from Maharashtra, where Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to take oath as the chief minister of the state today.
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, live updates from Maharashtra, where Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to take oath as the chief minister of the state today.
Ajit Pawar not to take oath as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister today.
Delhi-NCR and Chennai received heavy rainfall on Thursday morning.
A group of 12 people are stranded in Sissu area of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district due to heavy snowfall.
Four people dead and several injured after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj.
Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to be held in Mumbai's Shivaji Park at 6:40 pm today.
The Nationalist Congress Party will get deputy chief minister's post in the new Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, NCP leader Praful Patel said here on Wednesday night.
The Congress will get Assembly Speaker's post while the NCP will get deputy Speaker's post, Patel told reporters after a meeting of the the `Maha Vikas Aghadi' of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress here.
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray invited Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Former PM Manmohan Singh for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister of Maharashtra in Mumbai.
Top News
Latest News