Thursday, November 28, 2019
     
  4. Aaditya Thackeray invites Sonia, Manmohan for Uddhav's swearing-in | Live Updates
New Delhi Updated on: November 28, 2019 8:24 IST
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, live updates from Maharashtra, where Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to take oath as the chief minister of the state today. 

 

  • Nov 28, 2019 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Ajit Pawar not to take oath today

    Ajit Pawar not to take oath as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister today.

  • Nov 28, 2019 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, Delhi-NCR

    Delhi-NCR and Chennai received heavy rainfall on Thursday morning.

  • Nov 28, 2019 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    12 people stranded in Lahaul-Spiti to heavy snowfall

    A group of 12 people are stranded in Sissu area of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district due to heavy snowfall.

  • Nov 28, 2019 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Four dead, several injured in bus accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

    Four people dead and several injured after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj.

  • Nov 28, 2019 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony to be held in Mumbai's Shivaji Park at 6:40 pm

    Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to be held in Mumbai's Shivaji Park at 6:40 pm today.

  • Nov 28, 2019 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    NCP to get deputy CM post; Speaker to be from Congress

    The Nationalist Congress Party will get deputy chief minister's post in the new Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, NCP leader Praful Patel said here on Wednesday night.

    The Congress will get Assembly Speaker's post while the NCP will get deputy Speaker's post, Patel told reporters after a meeting of the the `Maha Vikas Aghadi' of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress here.

  • Nov 28, 2019 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Aaditya Thackeray invites Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony

    Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray invited Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Former PM Manmohan Singh for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister of Maharashtra in Mumbai.

