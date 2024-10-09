Maharashtra, Jharkhand will repeat Haryana results: Chandrababu Naidu targets Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday took a swipe at Congress for the poll debacle in the Haryana assembly polls and said the upcoming assembly election results in Maharashtra and Jharkhand will repeat the Haryana results. Being a BJP ally, he said in Jammu and Kashmir, not only normalcy was restored, but the BJP emerged as the single largest party there.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his historic electoral victory in Haryana and good performance in Jammu and Kashmir. This is an example that whenever a credible leader performs well, people support him and this is what happened in Haryana. Even in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP is the largest party in terms of vote percentage. Whenever there is stability in the government, there will be development. When there is development, there will be an increase in revenue...It is only through wealth creation, all problems will be eliminated. This is what Narendra Modi ji is doing. I really appreciate him. We support his policies on behalf of the NDA," Chandrababu Naidu said.

Addressing a press conference after coming back from a two-day Delhi tour, Naidu, showered praises on prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the country needs to support “one nation one elections’ as frequent polls would hamper the developmental work.

Chandrababu Naidu praises PM Modi

He said "Narendra Modi has given the administration by blending development, welfare and good governance. It is yielding good results. If we observe these (poll) results, Maharashtra and Jharkhand would also yield the same result, I don’t have any doubt. I am confident that it will happen."

The saffron party’s win in Haryana and vote share in Jammu and Kashmir is a “ historical victory” though there were speculations that the BJP was losing its sheen in the Hindi belt, he added.

India will become largest economy in world soon: Naidu

Complimenting the PM and BJP for the stellar performance in the recently concluded polls, Chandrababu Naidu said under the leadership of Modi India will become the largest economy in the world. "I really appreciate the honourable Prime Minister for his extraordinary work," he said.