Maharashtra: Covid-19 Restrictions likely to be eased in THESE districts

Mumbai and 24 other districts of Maharashtra which have reported COVID-19 positivity rates lower than the state's average are likely to get more relaxation from restrictions, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.

The government is also considering if those who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus can be allowed to travel by local trains in Mumbai, he said.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the state's COVID-19 task force chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tope said in the remaining 11 districts, where the infection rate is high, more restrictions may be imposed.

“We have discussed introducing more relaxation in 25 districts including Mumbai where the positivity rate is much lower than the state's average. A decision with a detailed set of instructions will be out in a couple of days,” he said.

But there will be no relaxation in the remaining districts of Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Beed and Ahmednagar where the infection positivity rate is higher than the average, the minister said.

"If required, the local authorities may introduce more stringent restrictions (in these areas) to contain the spread of coronavirus," he said.

The issue of allowing those who have taken both the doses of coronavirus vaccine to travel by local trains in Mumbai was also discussed extensively in the meeting, he said.

“We are still discussing the ways to verify if a passenger has taken both doses. We will also speak to the railway authorities," the minister said.

At present only those engaged in essential and emergency services are allowed to travel by local trains in the state capital.

