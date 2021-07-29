Mumbai Local Trains: Maharashtra govt likely to lift restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra govt likely to allow fully vaccinated citizens to travel in Mumbai local train

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh on Wednesday hinted that fully vaccinated passengers could be permitted to travel unrestricted in suburban train services within two to three days. Speaking to the media, Shaikh said in the state cabinet meeting, a detailed discussion took place over the opening of Mumbai local train and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses for fully vaccinated individuals.

"As a Minister, I am also of the view that person whose two doses are completed should be allowed to travel in Mumbai local, we have also informed Chief Minister about this. After studying the report by the task force, a decision on Mumbai local will be taken in next two to three days," said Shaikh, who is Guardian Minister of Mumbai.

He informed that the restrictions that were brought four months ago amid the rise of COVID-19 cases in the city have been slowly relaxed.

"Timings in restaurants also must be increased. A decision will be taken soon," he added.

Notably, local train services, which are also called the lifeline of Mumbai, are currently operational for just essential service employees due to the corona outbreak. Recently, the demand for resumption of suburban train services for the general public has been gaining steam.

(With ANI inputs)

