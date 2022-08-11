Maharashtra logs 1,877 new Covid cases today; Mumbai sees drop in infections at 683

Follow us on Image Source : PTI With this addition, the city's infection tally surged to 11,29,968 and the death toll to 19,662.

Maharashtra reported 1,877 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday and five deaths, according to data provided by the state's health department. With this, the overall tally of infections in the state has reached 80,66,243, while the death toll increased to 1,48,162.

With the new infections, the state's active cases tally rose to 11, 790.

The fresh infections came on a rise after Maharashtra had logged 1,847 infections on Wednesday.

Mumbai's Covid tally

Mumbai reported 683 new coronavirus-positive cases, 169 less than the previous day, while one patient succumbed to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With this addition, the city's infection tally surged to 11,29,968 and the death toll to 19,662.

On Wednesday, the city had recorded 852 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise after July 1.

The city has been witnessing a steady rise in the daily COVID-19 cases over the past few days and the recovery rate of the metropolis also slipped below 98 per cent.

On July 1, Mumbai had reported 978 cases and two fatalities, before the number of daily infections dipped steadily.

A total of 8,247 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which took the cumulative test count to 1,79,22,056.

There are now 3,818 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Mumbai's recovery count rose to 11,06,488 after 409 patients recuperated and were discharged from hospitals during the day, the health bulletin issued by the city civic body said.

The city has a recovery rate of 97.9 per cent. Of the 683 new infection cases, 44 patients were symptomatic, while the remaining 639 patients were asymptomatic, it said.

The overall COVID-19 growth rate improved to 0.039 per cent for the period between August 3 and 9, while the case doubling rate grew to 1,795 days.

(PTI inputs)

Also Read | Delhi reports nearly three-fold rise in Covid deaths in Aug as against last 10 days of July

Latest India News