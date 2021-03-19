Maharashtra records over 25,000 Covid cases for second consecutive day; lockdown is an option, says CM

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Mumbai reported 3,062 more Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to witness an upsurge in the number of coronavirus cases as the state recorded over 25,000 fresh cases for the second consecutive day. The state reported 25,681 new Covid-19 cases and 70 death in the last 24 hours, official data released on Friday evening said.

Capital Mumbai reported the highest spike of 3,062 new COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 3,55,897, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. With 10 deaths since Thursday evening, the death toll increased to 11,565 in the city.

Gujarat and Karnataka reported 1,415 and 1,587 cases respectively. Madhya Pradesh's figures were marginally better with 1,140 coronavirus cases being recorded in the last 24 hours. However, the situation in Punjab is worrying as the state added 2,490 more cases. The state reported 38 deaths more deaths.

Lockdown in Maharashtra?

With the state witnessing a continuous spike in coronavirus cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hinted that he may have to order lockdown again.

Talking to reporters in Nandurbar, Thackeray also appealed people to get vaccinated against the virus without fear.

The COVID-19 situation has become grimmer as the number of new cases on Thursday crossed the earlier highest rise which was recorded in September, Thackeray conceded.

"I see lockdown as an option going ahead. But I trust people of the state to cooperate (and follow the COVID-19 norms voluntarily) like the last time," he said.

When the pandemic began last year, there was nothing to fight the virus with, Thackeray said.

"But now at least we have vaccines as a shield. The priority now is to ensure that everyone is vaccinated. People should come forward to take the vaccine," he said.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Private offices, theatres to operate at 50% capacity - Check latest Covid guidelines

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government issued fresh guidelines for private offices, cinema halls and auditoriums to operate in view of the rising graph of coronavirus in the state. The government has asked all private offices to function at 50 per cent capacity. Also, all drama theatres and auditoriums have been asked to operate on 50 per cent capacity and people without mask be barred from entering the premises.

Latest India News