Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records 67,123 coronavirus cases, over 400 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 67,123coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 37,70,707, the death toll increased to 59,970 with 419 new fatalities.

As many as 56,783 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 29,05,721. The number of active cases stands at 6,47,933.

Mumbai recorded 8,811 new cases and 51 fatalities, taking the city's case tally to 5,71,018 and the death toll to 12,301.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 81.18 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.59 per cent. The state's positivity rate is 15.99 per cent.

Currently, 35,72,584 people are in home quarantine and 25,625 are in institutional quarantine.

