Maharashtra extends lockdown till November 30; activities to be permitted under Mission 'Begin Again'

Maharashtra Government on Thursday announced to extend the coronavirus lockdown till November 30.

Mumbai Updated on: October 29, 2020 18:47 IST
Maharashtra Government on Thursday announced to extend the coronavirus lockdown till November 30 with activities permitted under the 'Begin Again' mission will remain in force till further notice. Under 'Begin Again', the state government will reopen activities in a phased manner. 

The Thackeray government had earlier permitted hotels, food courts, restaurants, and bars to restart operations at a capacity not exceeding 50 percent. While, the schools, colleges, and other educational institutes are still closed. 

More to follow...

