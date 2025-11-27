Maharashtra Congress leader's bizarre claim: 'Mossad, CIA conspired to defeat Congress in 2024' | VIDEO Ketkar claimed that “It was then that the game started. It was decided that under no circumstances, the seat tally of the Congress should increase from 206 in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.”

Mumbai:

Congress leader Kumar Ketkar on Wednesday alleged that the CIA and Mossad, the intelligence agencies of the United States and Israel, had conspired to ensure the Congress party’s defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a Congress event on Constitution Day, the former Rajya Sabha MP reflected on the party’s electoral trajectory. He noted that the Congress had won 145 seats in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls and 206 seats in the 2009 general election. He added that, in his view, “Had this trend continued, the Congress could have won 250 seats and retained power convincingly. However, in 2014, the number of seats bagged by the party fell to 44.”

Ketkar claimed that “It was then that the game started. It was decided that under no circumstances, the seat tally of the Congress should increase from 206 in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.” He alleged that foreign intelligence agencies operated on the assumption that “till the time we do not bring down the Congress from 206, we would not be able to play games here in India.”

He continued, “One of the organisations was the CIA and another was the Mossad of Israel. Both had decided that they had to do something in India. If a stable Congress government or a Congress led alliance government came back to power again, they would not have been able to interfere in India and implement their policies.” According to him, these agencies wanted “a favourable government” in New Delhi and insisted that “there should be a majority government but not of the Congress.”

Ketkar further claimed, “The Mossad prepared detailed data on states and constituencies. The CIA and the Mossad have detailed data on states and constituencies.” He argued that while some disenchantment with then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh existed in 2014, it was insufficient to explain the party’s dramatic fall from 206 seats to 44. “This was not the mandate of the people,” he asserted.

He concluded by alleging that British interests had long desired that India should face Balkanisation.