Mahant Narendra Giri recorded video before demise, investigation underway

Image Source : PTI Narendra Giri recorded video before demise, investigation underway

In a new development in Mahant Narendra Giri's death case, a video angle is getting probed. Sources say that Giri had recorded a video shortly before his demise. However, fresh sources also claim that Giri was actually upset about a video, and that the police is probing the matter. Prayagraj Police is making a detailed list of all the people who Giri talked to before his death, and who came to meet him.

So far, Anand Giri, the disciple of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri, and two others have been taken into custody in connection with the latter's death.

An FIR has also been filed against Anand Giri and others at Prayagraj's George Town police station. Anand has been booked under Section 306 of the IPC (Abetment of suicide), according to the copy of FIR.

Meanwhile, a letter petition has been filed in the Allahabad High court seeking a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) chief Mahant Narendra Giri. The petition has been filed by advocate Sunil Chaudhary.

The petitioner said that the circumstances in which the Mahant was found dead on Monday evening were highly suspicious and mysterious. Some of the members of the Akhara have raised doubts over the five-page suicide letter, purportedly written by Mahant Narendra Giri.

