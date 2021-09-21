Mahant Narendra Giri's last rites today; FIR filed against disciple Anand Giri | Updates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akhara Parishad President Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj

Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Muth in Prayagraj. The Parishad is the largest organisation of sadhus in the country. According to police, Mahant Giri's body was found hanging from the ceiling by his disciples. A purported suicide note of seven-eight pages was also found at the site in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and was ending his life. The seer had written he was upset with one of his disciples. He had also delegated various responsibilities to his disciples in the note. Police said that a call was received at 5.30 pm on Monday from the Muth that the seer had hanged himself and added that his body was found at the guest house where he lived during the day.

READ MORE: Mahant Narendra Giri death case: Disciple Anand Giri taken into police custody; FIR lodged

Latest India News