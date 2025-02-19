Trains from Bihar, Chhattisgarh to Prayagraj cancelled until Feb 23 | Full list and updates Indian Railways has cancelled multiple trains from Bihar and Chhattisgarh to Prayagraj until February 23 due to heavy passenger rush for Mahashivratri. Check the full list of affected trains and alternative routes.

In a major disruption for passengers traveling to Prayagraj, the Indian Railways has canceled multiple trains originating from Bihar and Chhattisgarh until February 23. Among them, the Durg-Chhapra Sarnath Express (Train No. 15159/15160) will remain suspended from February 19 to February 21. This train, which passes through Prayagraj, is a crucial route for passengers heading to the city. The cancellation has caused inconvenience to many travelers.

More trains suspended till February 23

Apart from the Sarnath Express, the Railways has also cancelled the following trains:

Gorakhpur-Narkatiaganj Passenger (Train No. 55098/55097) – Suspended until February 23

Gorakhpur-Patliputra Express (Train No. 15080) – Canceled until February 22

The major reason for the cancellations is the huge influx of passengers in Prayagraj because of continuous religious events, such as Mahashivratri celebrations.

Route changes for some trains

Besides cancellations, the Swatantrata Senani Superfast Express route from Jaynagar to New Delhi via Prayagraj has been changed. The train will not run via Prayagraj until February 28 as there is an overburden of special Mela trains at Prayagraj Jhunsi Railway Station.

Passengers holding reserved tickets on such canceled trains will get automatic refunds in their own accounts, said the Railways.

Heavy rush expected in Prayagraj

A huge contingent of devotees from Bihar and Chhattisgarh is going to Prayagraj for religious gatherings, causing overloading in trains. With the cancellation of several trains, commuters may experience added hardships in reaching their destinations.

Travelers are requested to review the latest news from Indian Railways before planning their trip.

