Mahakumbh stampede: Deepest condolences, wish for speedy recovery of all injured, tweets PM Modi

Mahakumbh stampede: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his deepest condolences to the devotees who lost their family members in the stampede at the Mahakumbh, describing the tragedy as extremely saddening.

The PM said that whatever happened in Prayagraj on January 29 is extremely sad. The PM's remark came after a stampede-like situation occurred on Wednesday early morning.

In a post on X, he said the local administration in Prayagraj is giving all possible help to the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He said, "I have been speaking to Chief Minister Yogi ji and am in constant touch with the state government."

"The accident that happened in Prayagraj Mahakumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and I am constantly in touch with the state government," PM Modi posted on X today.

The PM has taken stock of the situation four times till now. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Governor Anandiben Patel are also continuously taking reports of the situation.

A stampede broke out at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Several casualties are feared. The incident took place between 1 am and 2 am when some devotees climbed over the barricades at Akhara marg, Adityanath said.

Around 2:00 am, the blaring sirens of ambulances and police vehicles rushing to the Sangam pierced through the continuous chants of mantras and shlokas echoing from loudspeakers across the Kumbh Mela area.

Those injured were taken to the central hospital established in the Mela area. Relatives of many injured also reached there, as did some senior administrative and police officials.

Visitors were reminded to remain patient at barricades and pontoon bridges, avoiding rushing or jostling to prevent accidents. The administration emphasised that "all ghats at Sangam are equally sacred", encouraging devotees to "bathe at the first ghat they reach to prevent overcrowding".

Being held after 12 years, the Mahakumbh kicked off on January 13 and will continue till February 26. The UP government, hosting the fair, expects a total footfall of around 40 crore pilgrims at the largest spiritual gathering on the planet.