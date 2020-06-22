Complete lockdown in Madurai till June 30: Check list of guidelines

Image Source : PTI FILE

A complete lockdown will be in force in Madurai, Tamil Nadu government said in a notification on Monday. The decision was taken in view of the rising cases of the coronavirus in the region. The lockdown will be effective from June 23 till June 30. "Complete lockdown in the jurisdiction of Madurai Corporation limits, Paravai Town Panchayat and rural blocks of Madurai East, Madurai west and Thiruparankundram from 23.06.2020 to 30.06.2020," the notification read.

Lockdown guidelines in Madurai:

- Hospitals, medical labs, pharmaceutical shops, ambulance and hearse vehicle services and allied medical-related activities

- Auto, taxi, private vehicles will not be permitted. However, these will only be allowed for medical emergencies or to ferry passengers from railway stations and airports. E-pass issued by TNeGA will suffice for these purposes.

- State govt departments to function with 33 percent staff. The departments involved in essential services like secretariat, health and family welfare department, police, revenue and disaster management, treasury dept, food and consumer protection departments will function with required staff.

- Central govt offices will function with attendance not exceeding 33 percent of total staff. Departments dealing with essential services will function with required staff only.

- Staff from containment zones need not attend office. However, prior permission should be obtained from respective officers.

- Banks will work with attendance not exceeding 33 percent of total staff on June 29 and June 30. ATMs, related banking services and transport will be permitted to function normally. However, bank head office and headquarter of financial services companies can remain open with only minimal staff.

- Public Distribution System shops will function from 8 AM to 2 PM. Godowns of Food Corporation of India and Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and related transportation will be permitted.

- Public Distribution System shops in containment zones will not function. The staff from these shops will directly hand over the relief announced by the government to the families in these containment zones.

- Vegetable shops, grocery shops and petrol bunks will be permitted to operate with certain restrictions with strict implementation of social distancing from 6 am to 2 pm.

- Mobile units for sale of vegetables and fruits will be permitted within a specified time from 6 am to 2 pm. Public who intend to buy should avoid travelling by vehicles and should purchase from shops near their residence - located within 1 kilometers from their residence.

- Take away (parcel food) alone will be permitted in the hotels/restaurants from 6 AM to 8 PM. Tea shops will not be permitted to operate. Food delivery will be permitted for the food ordered through phones from hotels/restaurants. The workers involved in food delivery should obtain identity cards from respective organisations.

- Homes for senior citizens/different abled and caregivers of senior citizens residing in their home are permitted.

- Amma canteen and community kitchens run by government and local bodies will continue to function.

- NGOs and organisations helping the public would be permitted after obtaining prior permission from the concerned authorities

- Print and electronic media

- Judiciary and courts

- Construction works with in-situ labour force will be permitted for above said 7 days.

- The continuous process industries and the industries manufacturing essential commodies are permitted to function with safety measures in place. Vehicle passes will be issued to managerial categories of the industries for movement in and out of Madurai corporation areas and other areas enforcing lockdown to their units.

- Movement of goods and vehicles transporting essential commodities will be allowed during the lockdown period.

- E pass will be restricted to those applicants only who intend to travel from Chennai to other districts for marriage, funeral and medical emergencies, provided they submit relevant documents.

