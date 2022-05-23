Madhya Pradesh: 5 injured in stone-pelting between two communities over playing DJ in Ratlam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

At least 5 people were injured after a scuffle took place between two communities in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam. The two allegedly threw stones at each following a dispute over playing of DJ.

According to police, the scuffle took place around 11 pm on Sunday in Kotdi village, located 70 km from the district headquarters. In order to avoid any untoward incident, heavy security was deployed in the area.

Tal police outpost in-charge inspector Nagesh Yadav informed that there was a dispute over playing of DJ music following which members from the two sides pelted each other with stones.

The injured persons were admitted to nearby health centres, he said, adding that heavy security has been deployed in the village.

Ratlam Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi said soon after being alerted, police and other senior district officials rushed to the spot. The situation in the village is normal now, he said.

Suryavanshi and Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari returned from the spot on Monday morning.

Tiwari said cases have been registered against some people based on complaints from both the sides. The accused are absconding and efforts are on to nab them, he added.

