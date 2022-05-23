Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amarnath Yatra: Terror outfit TRF threatens to 'openly target' pilgrims

Terrorist organization The Resistance Front (TRF) issued an open threat on Sunday, warning pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra, which is slated to begin on June 30. In the letter, TRF warned not to get provoked by the 'Fascist Regime's saffronisation talks'. They claimed that 'RSS Sanghis' will be pumped into the valley in the name of Amarnath.

Openly threatening the pilgrims, the letter said that everyone is safe until they are found sheltering the RSS 'Sanghi goons' pretending to be pilgrims. "We are not against any religious matter but when such religious institutions are used against the Kashmir struggle, then it becomes our concern to take such matters in our hands," the group said.

TRF is an outfit of the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba. The Amarnath Yatra is a pilgrimage to the Amarnath temple in Jammu and Kashmir which takes place during the summer months.

The group also wrote, "They [government] are going to use Amarnath Yatra for their dirty politics. From mere 15,000 to 8 lakh pilgrim registrations and from 15 days to 80 days is just to provoke the sensitivity of the Kashmir situation. It has come to our knowledge that this fascist regime is pumping RSS sanghis into the Valley in the name of Amarnath Yatra."

"We will openly target any stooge who becomes a pawn of this regime and the blood of such stooges and pawns will spill like anything everywhere from Jammu to Kashmir," the letter said.

The Resistance Front said it would do its best to "hinder" the government's "schemes" if the Amarnath Yatra is used for "political and demographic gains".

