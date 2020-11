Image Source : FILE 7 dead in collision between car, dumper truck in MP's Satna

At least seven people were killed, while five others were injured in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. According to the details, the accident was reported from Satna in the state, where a car collided with a dumper truck.

All those injured were shifted to a hospital in Rewa for treatment.

More details awaited...

