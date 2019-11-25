Monday, November 25, 2019
     
  4. Baby with 2 heads, 2 palms, 3 hands born in Madhya Pradesh

Baby with 2 heads, 2 palms, 3 hands born in Madhya Pradesh

The baby, currently under the observation of Intensive Care Unit, was born to 21-year-old Babita Ahirwar, a resident of Ganjbasoda area in a village in Madhya Pradesh. 

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 25, 2019 8:39 IST
Madhya Pradesh newborn
Image Source : PTI PHOTO

 

In a bizarre incident in terms of medical science, a woman in Madhya Pradesh has given birth to a boy with two heads and three hands. The incident was reported from a village in Ganjbasoda area in the state on Sunday. According to what the doctors at the Vidisha district hospital said, only one heart of the newborn was visible. 

The toddler also has two palms on one hand, the doctors said. 

The baby born to 21-year-old Babita Ahirwar, a resident of Ganjbasoda area, is currently under intensive treatment in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

This is the first child of Babita Ahirwar, who was married a year and a half ago.

The baby boy is currently under observation in the Intensive Care Unit.

