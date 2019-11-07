Family of cockroaches found inside man's ear, doctor points to hygiene

Image Source : AP PHOTO Doctor in China pulls out over 10 cockroaches from man's ear

In a bizarre incident, doctors in China have pulled over 10 cockroaches from a man's ear. Identified as 24-year-old Mr. Lv, the patient had rushed to the doctor after he felt something moving inside his ear. The man from China felt a sharp pain inside his ear after which he woke up in the middle of the night. Upon waking up, the man asked one of his family members to check the cause of the discomfort.

It was then when the family member spotted something moving inside the man's ear. Mr. Lv then rushed to the doctor. After a check-up, the doctors told him he had more than 10 cockroaches living inside his ear.

"He said his ear hurt a lot like something was scratching or crawling inside. It caused a lot of discomfort. I discovered more than 10 cockroach babies inside. They were already running around," Dr Zhong Yijin told a local news outlet.

Dr Yijin added there were around 10 newly hatched nymphs inside the man's ear.

Although all the cockroaches were removed from Mr Lv's ear, he suffered some damage to his canal. However, he was discharged from the hospital on the same day with just an ointment.

Commenting on the ways to control such incidences, the hospital's ENT deputy head said household hygiene can help prevent the spread of cockroaches. He added its important to disinfect drains and sewers regularly and use mosquito nets during sleep.

