Thursday, November 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Family of cockroaches found inside man's ear, doctor points to hygiene

Family of cockroaches found inside man's ear, doctor points to hygiene

The doctors, who had removed the cockroaches from the ear of this Chinese man have also told the ways on how to avoid such incidents in the future. The man had severe pain in his ear and felt something crawling inside his ear after which he had rushed to the doctor.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 07, 2019 13:21 IST
Chinese man had cockroaches in ear
Image Source : AP PHOTO

Doctor in China pulls out over 10 cockroaches from man's ear

In a bizarre incident, doctors in China have pulled over 10 cockroaches from a man's ear. Identified as 24-year-old Mr. Lv, the patient had rushed to the doctor after he felt something moving inside his ear. The man from China felt a sharp pain inside his ear after which he woke up in the middle of the night. Upon waking up, the man asked one of his family members to check the cause of the discomfort. 

It was then when the family member spotted something moving inside the man's ear. Mr. Lv then rushed to the doctor. After a check-up, the doctors told him he had more than 10 cockroaches living inside his ear. 

"He said his ear hurt a lot like something was scratching or crawling inside. It caused a lot of discomfort. I discovered more than 10 cockroach babies inside. They were already running around," Dr Zhong Yijin told a local news outlet.

Dr Yijin added there were around 10 newly hatched nymphs inside the man's ear. 

Although all the cockroaches were removed from Mr Lv's ear, he suffered some damage to his canal. However, he was discharged from the hospital on the same day with just an ointment.

Commenting on the ways to control such incidences, the hospital's ENT deputy head said household hygiene can help prevent the spread of cockroaches. He added its important to disinfect drains and sewers regularly and use mosquito nets during sleep.

Also Read | Woman talks to doctors during brain surgery; video live-streamed on FB

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPriyanka Gandhi slams govt on state of economy, Next Story7 UP cops sent on forced retirement  