Ludhiana Election Results 2024: Congress leader Amrinder Singh Raja Warring leading

Ludhiana Election Results 2024: Ludhiana is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab. The state has 13 parliamentary seats. The Ludhiana seat comprises nine Assembly segments including Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Atamnagar, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North, Gill, Dakhaa and Jagraon. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). ELECTION COVERAGE

Ludhiana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date of polls

The Ludhiana constituency in Punjab went to polls in the seventh and the last phase on June 1 along with the other 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab and the lone Chandigarh seat. Overall, voters in 57 constituencies of 8 states and Union Territories across the country used their franchise in the seventh phase.

Ludhiana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter turnout

According to the Election Commission, a voter turnout of per cent was recorded in the Ludhiana Constituency.

Assembly constituency-wise voter turnout

Ludhiana East

Ludhiana South

Atamnagar

Ludhiana Central

Ludhiana West

Ludhiana North

Gill

Dakhaa

Jagraon

Ludhiana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date of results

The results of the Ludhiana constituency in Punjab will be out on June 4 along with the other 542 parliamentary constituencies of the country.

Ludhiana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Main parties and candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are the main parties in the constituency. BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, AAP leader Ashok Parashar Pappi Congress leader Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and SAD's Ranjit Singh Dhillon were the main candidates in the Ludhiana constituency of Punjab.

Ludhiana Lok Sabha Elections 2014 and 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Ravneet Singh Bittu from INC won the seat with a margin of 76,372 votes. Ravneet Singh Bittu was polled 383,795 votes with a vote share of 37.00 per cent and defeated Simarjeet Singh Bains from LIP who got 307,423 votes (29.36 per cent).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Ravneet Singh Bittu from INC won the seat and was polled 300,459 votes with a vote share of 27.27 per cent. AAP candidate Harvinder Singh Phoolka got 280,750 votes (25.48 per cent) and was the runner-up. Ravneet Singh Bittu defeated Harvinder Singh Phoolka by a margin of 19,709 votes.