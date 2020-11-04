Image Source : PIXABAY Lucknow Mahotsav postponed 'indefinitely' due to coronavirus pandemic

The 'Lucknow Mahotsav', the annual event that showcased the cultural, cuisine and the crafts of Oudh, has been postponed for the second year in a row. The cultural event has been put off 'indefinitely' due to the pandemic, according to official sources. Though an official statement to this effect has not yet been issued, a senior district official confirmed that the event would not be held since it attracts huge crowds and maintaining safety protocols in the pandemic would be difficult.

"As it is, there are apprehensions of a second wave of COVID and the state government is preparing to counter it."

"Holding the Mahotsav in such circumstances would an invitation to disaster," he said.

As per the cultural calendar, Lucknow Mahotsav begins on November 25 and concludes on December 5 every year.

Last year, the Mahotsav was not held in view of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya. The event was postponed to January 2020 but was then cancelled in view of the Defence Expo being held in February 2020.

The main attraction of the Lucknow Mahotsav, over the years, has been the performance of renowned artists in the cultural festival. Several Bollywood stars have added glamour and glitter to the event with their presence.

