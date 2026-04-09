'I'm sorry, please forgive me': Lover turns college walls into apology board in Jharkhand

Ranchi:

A startling incident has come to light in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, where a man, apparently driven by love, turned a "temple of learning" into his personal stage. According to reports, he pasted a series of apology posters on the gates of the city's reputed BSS Women's College in an attempt to seek forgiveness from his girlfriend. When a security guard tried to remove the posters, the man allegedly threatened him.

'I'm sorry, please forgive me'

As per information, the man covered the college walls with posters carrying messages such as: "I am sorry, Dimpi. I made a mistake, please forgive me. I will make sure it never happens again. You are very important to me." The incident has since raised serious questions about the safety and security of students, especially as it occurred at a women’s college, leading to tension and widespread discussion in the locality.

College peon receives threats

Photographs of the posters, which have gone viral on social media, show the man openly admitting his mistake and seeking forgiveness from his girlfriend. However, when a college staff member arrived to remove the posters, he allegedly threatened him.

Reacting to the incident, the Principal of BSS Women's College, Dr Karuna, said, "When we came to know about it in the morning, we sent a guard to remove the posters, but he was threatened. By the time I reached the spot, the man had already fled. We immediately got the posters removed."

Questions raised over students' safety

Given that the incident occurred at a women's college, it has raised serious concerns about the safety and security of students. Appealing to the Deputy Commissioner of Dhanbad, the college Principal said that strict action must be taken against such miscreants, warning that similar incidents could occur in the future if unchecked.

Police have now launched an investigation into the matter, even as this “bizarre” display of love has gone viral on social media. The incident has also triggered questions over whether the administration will take firm and concrete action.

(Report: Kundan Singh)