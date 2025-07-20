Loudspeakers, drums banned at Naina Devi Temple during Shravan Ashtami fair in Himachal District Magistrate Rahul Kumar has also prohibited the use of bamboo baskets for offering halwa, coconut, and prasad inside the temple premises. This decision aims to ensure devotee convenience, safety, and cleanliness during the fair.

Shimla:

A ban has been imposed on the use of loudspeakers, drums, bands, and other sound-amplifying devices within the Shri Naina Devi temple complex during the upcoming Shravan Ashtami fair, which will take place from July 25 to August 3, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

District Magistrate Rahul Kumar has also prohibited the use of bamboo baskets for offering halwa, coconut, and prasad inside the temple premises. This decision aims to ensure devotee convenience, safety, and cleanliness during the fair.

Public announcements only via control room

All necessary public messages and announcements during the fair will be made exclusively through the control room, as part of the noise control measures enforced at the site.

The district administration has urged devotees to adhere to the guidelines and cooperate in maintaining a peaceful and orderly environment throughout the temple complex during the festivities.

500 home guards deployed for crowd control

To manage the expected footfall and maintain law and order, the administration has made extensive security arrangements. The Home Guard Fifth Corps, Bilaspur, has been directed to deploy 500 personnel, including female home guards, at the event.

The Shri Naina Devi Ji Temple Trust will cover the salary allowances for all personnel deployed.

Restrictions on heavy vehicle movement

A temporary ban will also be in place on the movement of heavy vehicles on the route from Towa to Shri Naina Devi Ji Temple during the fair.

Additionally, if trucks, tempos, or tractors are found carrying passengers, they will be stopped at key checkpoints such as Gadamoda and Gwalthai (Bhakra) on the Himachal Pradesh border. From there, devotees will need to switch to buses or taxis to proceed towards the temple.