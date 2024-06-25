Lok Sabha Speaker election: BJP, Congress issue whip to MPs to be present in House tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An image of the Lok Sabha.

A day ahead of the election for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line-whip to its MPs to remain present in the House on Wednesday from 11 am onwards. The election for the post of the Lok Sabha speaker is slated to take place on June 26 -- the third day of the ongoing Parliament Session. The Lok Sabha will witness a rare election for the Speaker's post. It will be the first such election since 1976.

Congress issues whip to MPs

Earlier in the day, the Congress party also issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in Lok Sabha at 11 AM on Wednesday. "Very important issue will be taken up in the Lok Sabha tomorrow i.e.Wednesday, June 26, 2024. All Members of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11:00 AM onwards till the adjournment of the House on June 26, 2024, without fail and support the Party stand," the whip issued by Congress chief whip K Suresh said.

Lok Sabha Speaker election: Om Birla Vs K Suresh

Failing to reach a consensus on the appointment of BJP MP Om Birla as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc has put forward Congress MP K Suresh for the coveted position. Previously, the opposition had sought clarity from the BJP regarding the Deputy Speaker's role, but in the absence of a clear response, they nominated K Suresh for the Speaker's post.

In response, the BJP has nominated its Kota MP Om Birla, who previously served as the Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha, for the Speaker's position. Earlier discussions included a proposal from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, conveyed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, suggesting that the Opposition was willing to support the NDA's candidate for Speaker under the condition that the Deputy Speaker's role be granted to the Opposition.

How is Speaker of Lok Sabha elected?

According to the Constitution of India, the post of the Speaker falls vacant just before the newly elected Lok Sabha convenes for its first session. Meanwhile, the President appoints a pro-tem Speaker to oversee the initial proceedings, including administering the oath of office to the newly elected Members of Parliament. Following this, the Lok Sabha elects a new Speaker by a simple majority vote.

While there are no specific qualifications required to be elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, possessing a thorough understanding of the Constitution and parliamentary rules is highly beneficial. This expertise aids in effectively managing the proceedings and maintaining order within the house.

In the last two Lok Sabha sessions, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which held a majority, appointed Sumitra Mahajan and Om Birla as the Speakers in 2014 and 2019 respectively. Both leaders were chosen based on their extensive experience and knowledge of parliamentary procedures. The selection of the new Speaker will be closely watched, given its critical role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the Lok Sabha.

