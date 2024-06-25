Lok Sabha Speaker election: YSRCP likely to support NDA’s Om Birla, no MP in touch with INDIA, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi and BJP MP Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker election: The YSRCP is likely to extend its support to NDA candidate Om Birla in the election for Speaker of 18th Lok Sabha on Wednesday (June 26) in case its backing is needed. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party has four Lok Sabha members. However, YSRCP’s Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy said the party is yet to announce its decision and it will be disclosed on Wednesday.

"Officially we will announce our decision tomorrow but our support will be natural for the NDA candidate," YSRCP sources said.

The sources also informed that no MP of the YSRCP was in touch with the INDIA bloc, which has jointly fielded Congress leader K Suresh as its candidate for the Speaker election.

According to another senior YSRCP leader, the party never opposed NDA’s decisions earlier and there will be no change, adding that this trend will be followed now.

In the recent simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, YSRCP contested against the NDA which comprised the TDP, BJP and Janasena. The Reddy-led party suffered a humiliating defeat and managed to win four Lok Sabha and 11 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Lok Sabha Speaker election: Om Birla Vs K Suresh

Failing to reach a consensus on the appointment of BJP MP Om Birla as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc has put forward Congress MP K Suresh for the coveted position. Previously, the opposition had sought clarity from the BJP regarding the Deputy Speaker's role, but in the absence of a clear response, they nominated K Suresh for the Speaker's post.

In response, the BJP has nominated its Kota MP Om Birla, who previously served as the Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha, for the Speaker's position. Earlier discussions included a proposal from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, conveyed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, suggesting that the Opposition was willing to support the NDA's candidate for Speaker under the condition that the Deputy Speaker's role be granted to the Opposition.

(With PTI inputs)

