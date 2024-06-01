Polling for final phase of Lok Sabha elections ends with 58.34 per cent voter turn till 5 PM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

The polling for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections came to an end on Saturday at 5 PM. With this the polling for all the 543 parliamentary constituencies and the political slugfest ended. The voter turnout for the sevent phase was recorded at 58.34 per cent till 5 PM. As many as 57 seats went to polls in the seventh phase.

While west Bengal recorded the highest polling percentage in the seventh phase with 69.89 per cent, lowest voter turnout of 48.86 per cent was recorded in Bihar.

State-wise voter turnout data:

Bihar - 48.86 per cent

Chandigarh - 66.56

Jharkhand - 67.95

Odisha - 62.46 per cent

Punjab - 55.20 per cent

Uttar Pradesh - 54.00 per cent

West Bengal - 69.89 per cent

Among 57 seats, 8 Lok Sabha seats from Bihar, 4 from Himachal Pradesh, 3 from Jharkhand, 6 from Odisha, all 13 seats from Punjab, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 9 from West Bengal and 1 from Chandigarh went to polls in seventh phase.

Key constituencies and prominent candidates

The final phase saw some of the most prominent leaders contesting in general elections. These include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manish Tewari, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Anurag Thakur, Misa Bharti, Ram Kripal Yadav, Kangana Ranaut, Anand Sharma, Charanjit Singh Channi, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Anupriya Patel, Ajay Rai, Pankaj Chaudhary, Raj Kumar Singh, Sita Soren, Upendra Kushwaha, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Pawan Singh, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Vikramaditya Singh, Nishikant Dubey, Srikant Kumar Jena, Preneet Kaur, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Abhishek Banerjee, Saugata Roy, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Hans Raj Hans, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Karamjit Anmol, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Arvind Rajbhar, Debasree Chaudhuri and Baijayant 'Jay' Panda.

While the key constituencies in the final phase were, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ghazipur, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Basirhat, Diamond Harbour, Mirzapur, Dum Dum, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Balasore, Dumka, Godda, Hamirpur, Mandi Chandigarh, Ludhiyana and Bathinda.

