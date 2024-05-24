Like British, Modi govt looted country's forest and land: Kharge in Jharkhand rally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and compared it with the Britishers. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of looting the country's resources just like the Britishers did.

Kharge was addressing a rally in Jharkhand’s Deoghar. He said that in the past 10 years, the government looted the country’s water, forest and land in the past 10 years as had been done by the British.

“Like the British, the Modi government looted water, forest and land of the country in 10 years. PM Modi handed over the country's assets to his billionaire friends. We faced the British and we are not afraid of the BJP," Kharge said.

'Modi government dividing country on religious lines': Kharge

Kharge also alleged that the ruling party has been dividing the country along religious lines while making a contrasting claim for the Congress.

"The Congress unites Hindu and Muslims, while Modi divides Hindus and Muslims," he said.

The Congress president called upon the voters to save the Constitution by showing the exit door to the saffron party’s government at the Centre. He also made a promise to the tribals saying that if voted to power, the Congress would implement a separate Sarna religious code for tribals.

He also mentioned former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in his speech. Kharge said, "Modi sent a tribal CM behind bars before polls. Jharkhand people will avenge this injustice."

Bidding for the caste census, the Congress chief assured that his party will undertake a caste survey to deliver justice to people.

Notably, Kharge was campaigning for Pradeep Yadav of Congress who is contesting from Godda Lok Sabha seat which will go to polls in the seventh and last phase of elections on June 1. He is pitted against three-time sitting MP and Union Minister Nishikant Dubey.

So far 7 Lok Sabha seats of Jharkhand have gone to polls. In the sixth phase poised for May 25, four other constituencies namely, Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Jamshedpur will go to polls, while rest three seats — Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda will go to polls on May 1. The results for the polls will be declared on June 4.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Fact Check: Mallikarjun Kharge's clipped video shared with misleading claim: 'Congress party is finished'