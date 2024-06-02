Sunday, June 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC asks Jairam Ramesh to share details of claim on Amit Shah calling up DMs

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC asks Jairam Ramesh to share details of claim on Amit Shah calling up DMs

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress leader had alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been calling up district magistrates and indulging in blatant and brazen intimidation.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: June 02, 2024 14:51 IST
Lok Sabha Elections, Jairam Ramesh, Amit Shah
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday sought factual information from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on his claim that Home Minister Amit Shah has called up 150 district magistrates and collectors ahead of the June 4 counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections.

In a letter to Ramesh, the poll body has sought the Congress leader's response by today (June 2) evening for further necessary action.

EC in a letter mentioned, “The process of counting of votes is a sacred duty cast upon every RO (Returning Officer) and such public statements by a senior, responsible and experienced leader tend to put an element of doubt and thus, deserves to be addressed in the larger public interest. Although no DM has reported any undue influence, EC had sought details and information from Jairam Ramesh of 150 DMs to whom Amit Shah has influenced, as alleged by Ramesh and which he believes to be true, and had thus made these allegations.”

Jairam Ramesh claim

Earlier on Saturday, Ramesh claimed that Shah had already spoken with 150 DMs or collectors and added that this shows how desperate the BJP is. "The outgoing Home Minister has been calling up DMs/Collectors. So far he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is," he said in a post on X.

"Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4th, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and the BJP will exit, and the INDIA Janbandhan will be victorious," he asserted.

Ramesh said officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch, he added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement