Lok Adalat: Which traffic challans can get waived or reduced? Step-by-step guide to register online

The Delhi Traffic Police is organising a National Lok Adalat on September 13, where pending traffic challans can either be waived off or reduced. The Lok Adalat allows people to settle minor to major violations at a lower cost or even get them cancelled. However, the rebate is applicable only to specific categories of challans.
Where will the Lok Adalat be held?
The Lok Adalat, organised in collaboration with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), will be conducted across seven court complexes in the national capital. The proceedings are scheduled to take place between 10 am and 4 pm.
- Patiala House
- Karkardooma
- Tis Hazari
- Saket
- Rohini
- Dwarka
- Rouse Avenue
How to obtain a Lok Adalat token?
To attend the Lok Adalat and settle your traffic challans, you must first generate a token online. Here is your step-by-step guide:
- Visit the official website of Delhi Traffic Police at https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/
- On the homepage, click on the 'Delhi State Legal Services Authority' option, which will redirect you to the token registration page.
- Fill in the required details, including name, contact number, vehicle registration number, and information on pending challans.
- Click on the submit button.
- After submitting,
- Upon submission, you will receive a confirmation message along with a download link for your Lok Adalat token.
Lok Adalat: Challans eligible for rebate
- Driving without seat belt
- Riding without helmet
- Jumping red light
- Wrongly issued challan
- Over-speeding
- Absence of valid PUC certificate
- Wrong parking
- Driving without licence
- No fitness certificate for vehicle
- Driving in wrong lane
- Ignoring traffic signs
- Driving without number plate
Lok Adalat: Challans not eligible
- Drunk driving
- Hit-and-run cases
- Death caused by negligent driving
- Driving by minors
- Unauthorized racing or speed trials
- Vehicles used in criminal activity
- Challans pending under court trial
- Challans issued in other states