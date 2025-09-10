Lok Adalat: Which traffic challans can get waived or reduced? Step-by-step guide to register online The National Lok Adalat is a recurring initiative of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), aimed at reducing pendency and encouraging the resolution of disputes through alternative methods.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Traffic Police is organising a National Lok Adalat on September 13, where pending traffic challans can either be waived off or reduced. The Lok Adalat allows people to settle minor to major violations at a lower cost or even get them cancelled. However, the rebate is applicable only to specific categories of challans.

Where will the Lok Adalat be held?

The Lok Adalat, organised in collaboration with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), will be conducted across seven court complexes in the national capital. The proceedings are scheduled to take place between 10 am and 4 pm.

Patiala House

Karkardooma

Tis Hazari

Saket

Rohini

Dwarka

Rouse Avenue

How to obtain a Lok Adalat token?

To attend the Lok Adalat and settle your traffic challans, you must first generate a token online. Here is your step-by-step guide:

Visit the official website of Delhi Traffic Police at https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on the 'Delhi State Legal Services Authority' option, which will redirect you to the token registration page.

Fill in the required details, including name, contact number, vehicle registration number, and information on pending challans.

Click on the submit button.

After submitting,

Upon submission, you will receive a confirmation message along with a download link for your Lok Adalat token.

Lok Adalat: Challans eligible for rebate

Driving without seat belt

Riding without helmet

Jumping red light

Wrongly issued challan

Over-speeding

Absence of valid PUC certificate

Wrong parking

Driving without licence

No fitness certificate for vehicle

Driving in wrong lane

Ignoring traffic signs

Driving without number plate

Lok Adalat: Challans not eligible