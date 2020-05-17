Have patience, you will be brought home: Nitish Kumar to stuck migrant workers from Bihar

Image Source : PTI Have patience, you will brought home: Nitish to stuck migrant workers from Bihar

As thousands of migrant workers returning to Bihar from other parts of the country, chief minister Nitish Kumar has urged them keep patience and said arrangements will be made to ferry them to their respective destinations.

The chief minister made the averment at a high-level meeting he chaired to review the situation in the state following the outbreak of COVID-19 which has affected more than 1,000 people in Bihar and witnessed a spike since migrants began coming back in large numbers following the running of Shramik Specials.

बिहार के बाहर फंसे जो भी प्रवासी मजदूर बिहार आने को इच्छुक हैं, उन सभी को बिहार लाया जाएगा। वे परेशान न हों, धैर्य रखें, सुरक्षित रहें। सरकार पूरी क्षमता से सभी इच्छुक प्रवासी मजदूरों को जल्द से जल्द बिहार लाने के लिए सभी आवश्यक कदम उठा रही है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 17, 2020

"Nobody needs to travel on foot. Nobody should sneak clandestinely out of fear either. Buses have been deployed at all railway stations and also along the states borders to take people to their respective destinations," Kumar had said.

"Those unable to locate these should not proceed on foot but inform the police station or block headquarters nearby. Arrangements will be made for their travel," said the chief minister at the meeting which was attended by senior officials including chief secretary Deepak Kumar.

The chief minister's statement comes in the backdrop of some instances of migrant workers meeting with tragic mishaps outside the state while walking on foot to their home places.

On Thursday, a bus had crashed into a group of migrants in Uttar Pradesh, killing six of them.

The migrants had embarked on an arduous, nearly 1,500 kms long journey from Punjab to their native district of Gopalganj in Bihar.

