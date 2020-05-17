Lockdown 4.0: Night curfew to continue between 7 pm to 7 am

Image Source : AP Policemen check the papers and passes of the vehicles crossing Delhi, Uttar Pardesh border during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday evening released the guidfelines for lockdown 4.0 which will be in place for another two weeks till May 31. According to the MHA guidelines, the night curfew will remain in place between 7 pm to 7 am in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Releasing the guidelines, MHA said, "the movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibnited between 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential activities. Local authorities shall issue order, in the entire area of their jurisdiction, under appropriate provisions of law, such as prohibatory order curfew under Section 144 of Crpc, and ensure strict complainace."

The night curfew will remain in place irrespective of the zones i.e. Containment, Buffer, Red, Orange and Green zones. It is for the third time when the lockdwon has been extended in the country to fight coronavirus. The nation is under the lockdown period since March 24.

