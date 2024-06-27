LK Advani health update: Health Minister JP Nadda inquires about BJP veteran's health

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Senior BJP leader LK Advani during his 95th birthday celebrations in New Delhi.

Veteran BJP leader and former deputy prime minister LK Advani has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The hospital confirmed in a statement that Advani, aged 96, is currently stable and under observation. Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda has reached out to L.K. Advani's family and AIIMS officials regarding the veteran BJP leader's health condition.

Nadda spoke with Advani's son Jayant and daughter Pratibha to get updates on his health. Additionally, he contacted AIIMS Director M. Srinivas for a detailed report.

LK Advani, a senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister, was admitted to AIIMS Delhi late Wednesday evening. This morning, Health Minister Nadda personally called the AIIMS Director to inquire about Advani's health status.

Current health status

"LK Advani is admitted at AIIMS New Delhi. He is stable and under observation," stated AIIMS, without providing further details on his condition. According to sources familiar with the situation, Advani was admitted late Wednesday night and is receiving treatment for age-related health issues under specialists from the geriatric department.

Legacy of LK Advani

Advani, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was recently awarded the Bharat Ratna by President Draupadi Murmu on March 30, 2024. Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (now in Pakistan), Advani joined the RSS as a Swayamsevak in 1942 and has been a pivotal figure in Indian politics.

Political career

Advani served as the BJP National President from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and again from 2004 to 2005. He held the longest tenure as party president since the BJP's inception in 1980. Advani's parliamentary career spanned nearly three decades, during which he served as Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet from 1999 to 2004.

Prime Ministerial candidacy

In the run-up to the 2009 general elections, Advani, then the Leader of the Opposition, was considered the BJP's prime ministerial candidate. Although the Congress and its allies won the 2009 elections, leading to Advani paving the way for Sushma Swaraj to become the Leader of the Opposition in the 15th Lok Sabha.

