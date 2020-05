Image Source : FILE Liquor shops in Jharkhand to open from tomorrow: CM Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced to open liquor shops in the state, amid the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown. Amid coronavirus lockdown 4.0, the state government is planning to give some relief in green and orange zones. Besides liquor shops, some other shops could also be allowed to open.

The state government has been following the three phases of lockdown strictly, to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

