Light intensity rains to shower Delhi, adjoining areas: IMD

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Security personnel patrol at Vijay Chowk during heavy rains, in New Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light rains for several parts of the national capital. The weather body also predicted a drizzle for Haryana's Sonipat and Uttar Pradesh over the next two hours. This comes a day after several parts of Delhi-NCR received incessant rainfall on Monday morning, resulting in waterlogging affecting vehicular movement in Gurugram, Noida and Delhi.

"Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, Sonipat (Haryana)," said IMD in a tweet.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh--Amroha, Narora, Debai, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Tundla, Etah, Jalesar, Sadabad, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Agra during next 2 hours," said IMD in another tweet.

Severe waterlogging was also reported in Gurugram's Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) due to heavy rainfall, while vehicles were seen partially submerged in water in Sector 10.

(With ANI Inputs)

