Lalu Yadav health update: 'His condition has improved,' says daughter Misa sharing photos of RJD chief

Lalu Yadav health update: Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's health is improving, his daughter Misa Bharti said on Friday. Bharti said that Lalu, who is undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, is now able to sit on his own and can stand with support.

"Now Lalu ji is able to sit up from the bed. Can stand with support. Lalu ji's condition is much better..." Misa Bharti said tweeting a couple of photos of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief.

"Lalu ji's condition is much better now because of his morale and prayers of you all. Please don't pay attention to rumours. Keep him in your prayers," she added.

Lalu Yadav was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday night after being airlifted from Patna where he underwent initial treatment at a private hospital for multiple fractures suffered due to a fall at Rabri Devi's resident.

The 74-year-old former Bihar chief minister was accompanied by a team of doctors and his eldest daughter Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP who is also an MBBS.

Earlier on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called RJD leader and Lalu's younger son Tejashwi Yadav and inquired about the health of his father.

Out on bail in fodder scam cases, Lalu Yadav had last month obtained permission from the Jharkhand High Court for travelling abroad, preferably Singapore, to get a kidney transplant.

(With PTI inputs)

