Laghu Udyog Bharati starts online registration facility for migrant workers

Laghu Udyog Bharati, an organization of micro and small industries backed by RSS, has launched a registration facility for migrant workers on its web portal to help them find jobs.

Three categories -- job seekers, job providers and self employment -- have been listed on the portal, an official of the organisation said on Tuesday.

Migrant workers who are looking for jobs can register themselves on the portal and after scrutiny, their details will be forwarded to job providing industries, the organisation's Rajasthan president Ghanshyam Ojha said.

