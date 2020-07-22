Image Source : PIXABAY Luck By Chance: Labourer hits jackpot with 10.69-carat single cut diamond worth Rs 50 lakh

When Anandilal Kushwaha, a labourer working in Ranipura area of Panna district, went to work on Tuesday, little did he think in his wildest imagination that he would strike diamond, and quite literally so. While working he happened to dig out a 10.69-carat diamond that is priced at a whopping Rs 50 lakh.

Coincidentally, Kushwaha had also found a smaller diamond of about 70 cents on July 14.

"Anandilal Kushwaha was issued a 17/20 patta in Ranipur. He has deposited a 10.69-carat diamond, prior to this, he had also found another smaller diamond, of 70 cents, on July 14. Both the diamonds are of good quality," RK Pandey, District Diamond Officer said.

Kushwaha, meanwhile, expressed his happiness at finding the diamond and said that he will continue the job with more vigour to find more large pieces of the precious commodity.

"It is a great achievement for me, I will continue in this line and hope for getting more such big pieces of diamond. All my co-workers had a role in me finding this large diamond, I had found one earlier too and had deposited it at the office," he said.

Panna famous by the name of ‘The City of Diamonds’ is situated between the picturesque mountain ranges of Vindhyanchal, north-east part of Madhya Pradesh. The current form of Panna district is in combination with Panna and Ajaygarh State, Charkhari, Bijawar, Chhatarpur and United Provinces.

