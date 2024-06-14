Special IAF flight with mortal remains of 45 Indians who died in Kuwait fire tragedy leaves for Kochi

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @INDEMBKWT MoS MEA Kirti Vardhan Singh, who coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities ensuring swift repatriation, is onboard the aircraft.

A special IAF aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indians, who were killed in a tragic fire incident in Kuwait on Wednesday (June 12), is expected to land in Kochi shortly, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait announced.

In a statement, the Embassy informed that a special IAF flight, organized by the Indian government to ensure immediate repatriation of the deceased's remains from a labor housing facility in the Mangaf area of Kuwait, is currently en route to Kochi.

"A special IAF aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait took off for Kochi in the late evening of June 13. The flight is expected to reach Kochi on the morning of June 14 and will then immediately proceed to Delhi," the statement said.

"MoS Kirtivardhan Singh, who coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities to ensure swift repatriation, is onboard the aircraft," it added.

Further, it is pertinent to note that the Embassy's statement also provided the official death count following the tragic accident. Out of the total 176 Indian workers in the housing facility, 45 have died, while 33 others reportedly suffered injuries and are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Kuwait.

It added, the casualties include 23 from Kerala, 7 from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Andhra Pradesh, 3 from Uttar Pradesh, and 2 from Karnataka. While, Bihar, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Haryana each reported one casualty.

Meanwhile, MoS MEA Kirtivardhan Singh, who was on a visit to Kuwait at the direction of PM Modi, met with the injured in various hospitals and ascertained their well-being while also assuring them of all support from the Government of India. Significantly, the Minister during his visit also met with senior Kuwaiti officials, including Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence & Interior of Kuwait, and Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

During their talks, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister conveyed his condolences on the tragic incident and assured full support, including for medical care and investigation of the incident.

Exclusive ambulances have been arranged

Meanwhile, Ernakulam Collector NSK Umesh said following the arrival of the mortal remains to Kochi, "the last respects will be paid by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Ministers of the state, local people representatives...Exclusive ambulances have been arranged for each of the bodies...We will ensure smooth transport of the bodies to their homes..."

