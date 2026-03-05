Kozhikode North Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kozhikode:

The Kozhikode North Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 27 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Kozhikode North Assembly constituency comes under the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Thottathil Ravindran the Communist Party of India (CPI) won the seat by defeating Congress candidate KM Abhijith with a margin of 12,928 votes.

Kozhikode North Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Kozhikode North Assembly constituency is a part of the Kozhikode district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,80,555 voters in the Kozhikode North constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 84,992 were male and 95,557 were female voters. Six voters belonged to the third gender. 4,059 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kozhikode North in 2021 was 282 (258 men and 24 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Kozhikode North constituency was 1,68,941. Out of this, 79,622 voters were male, 89,319 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 1,056 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kozhikode North in 2016 was 649 (609 men and 40 women).

Kozhikode North Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Kozhikode North Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Kozhikode North Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The candidates will be announced once the dates for the elections are out.

Kozhikode North Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Thottathil Ravindran won the Kozhikode North seat with a margin of 12,928 votes (9.43%). He polled 59,124 votes with a vote share of 42.98%. He defeated Congress candidate KM Abhijith, who got 46,196 votes (33.58%). BJP candidate MT Ramesh stood third with 30,952 votes (22.5%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate A Pradeepkumar won the Kozhikode North seat with a margin of 27,873 votes ( 21.02%). He polled 64,192 votes with a vote share of 48.40%. Congress candidate PM Suresh Babu got 36,319 votes (27.39%) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate KP Sreesan stood third with 29,860 votes (22.52%).

Kozhikode North Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Thottathil Ravindran (CPI)

2016: A Pradeepkumar (CPI)

2011: A Pradeepkumar (CPI)

2006: A Pradeepkumar (CPI)

2001: A Sujanapal (Congress)

1996: M Dasan (CPI)

1991: A Sujanapal (Congress)

1987: M Dasan (CPI)

1982: K Chandrasekhara Kurup (CPI)

1980: K Chandrasekhara Kurup (CPI)

1977: K Chandrasekhara Kurup (CPI)

1970: PV Sankaranarayanan (Congress)

1967: PCR Nair (CPI)

1960: OT Sharada Krishnan (Congress)

1957: OT Sharada Krishnan (Congress)

Kozhikode North Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kozhikode North Assembly constituency was 1,37,562 or 75.92 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,32,617 or 78.12 per cent.